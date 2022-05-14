SMYRNA, Del.- A woman was injured in an accidental house fire Saturday afternoon in Smyrna.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal says the fire happened at a house on Shorty Lane just before 3:30 p.m. The Citizens' Hose Fire Company responded and saw the kitchen of the home on fire.
A 56-year-old woman was injured and was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus in Dover. She was listed in serious condition due to smoke inhalation.
Through an investigation it was determined that the fire started when food on the stove top caught fire. The kitchen was heavily damaged. Damage is estimated to be $5,000. The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to the woman and two dogs.