DOVER, Del.- A woman is dead following a car crash Friday evening in Dover.
Dover Police say just before 8 p.m., a black 2019 Nissan Altima was going eastbound on Division St., approaching the intersection of Kings Hwy and Park Dr. The car then crossed over the center line, hitting a traffic island, before hitting a traffic signal pole at the northeast corner of the intersection.
The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, was not injured in the crash but is being evaluated for a possible medical condition. A 21-year-old woman was injured in the crash and later died.
The cause of the crash is unknown and pending investigation.
