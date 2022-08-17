SALISBURY, Md. - A pre-kindergarten program is coming to Wor-Wic Community College this fall.
The program is open to 18 students ages 3- and 4. Their families must be a Wicomico County resident and meet the federal poverty guidelines. It provides a full day of school with a meal as well. The new program is funded through an over $200,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Education which Wor-Wic Child Development Director Sandra March says they are excited to accept.
"The grant pays for the program itself, it pays for the teachers who will be coming in," March said. "It will also pay for all of the furniture and equipment, the needs of the classroom of the children. Whatever they need."
One of the program's pre-K instructors, Tina Hitchens, says they are ready to help children ease into the school system.
"This is very exciting," Hitchens said. "Wor-Wic has a wonderful childhood development center currently. And they've expanded into a pre-K program, and it's important because we're reading them for their future in the school system."
The organizers say that because of the great need for pre-K programs, the new Wor-Wic pre-K program is at max capacity. Wor-Wic does offer childcare for ages 2-5 year-round for families who may be interested.