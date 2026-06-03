NEWARK, Md. - In a divided 4-3 decision, Worcester County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reduce the Worcester County Board of Education's Fiscal Year 2027 budget request by almost $2.8 million, setting up what school leaders say could have significant impacts on students, staff, and programs across the county.
The County Commissioners voted on June 2 to cut $2,798,302 from the school system's proposed budget. Voting in favor of the reduction were Commissioners Caryn Abbott, Chip Bertino, Jim Bunting, and Commission President Ted Elder. Commissioners Eric Fiori, Diana Purnell, and Joseph Mitrecic voted against the cuts.
During Tuesday's discussion, Vice President Eric Fiori asked Superintendent Dr. Annette Wallace to address commissioners about the potential effects of the proposed cuts. However, Commission President Ted Elder declined the request, saying, "We've had enough of the back and forth."
Following the vote, Wallace expressed disappointment with both the decision and the inability to address commissioners during the meeting.
"Our budget request was built around the real needs of our students, staff, and schools," Wallace said in a statement. "To reduce that request by nearly $2.8 million when the stated county shortfall was just over $250,000 is not only difficult to understand but deeply concerning for the future of our school system."
Wallace also said the reductions could affect a wide range of educational services and programs.
"The reductions approved by a majority of the Commissioners will impact nearly every aspect of the student experience — from pre-kindergarten programs and Blueprint-mandated dual enrollment costs to transportation, afterschool programs, summer learning, and so much more," she said.
Board of Education President Todd Ferrante also criticized the decision, saying it marked the fourth consecutive year the school board's budget request has been reduced by county leaders.
"What is especially disappointing is that these cuts were avoidable," Ferrante said. "The majority chose to reduce funding well beyond the actual shortfall they faced, and the consequences will be felt in our classrooms, among our employees, and throughout our community."
However, Commissioner Chip Bertino, who voted in favor of the county budget, defended the funding level approved by commissioners. In a statement released Wednesday morning, Bertino said the county's contribution to the school system will still increase by approximately $8.9 million compared to last year's allocation, representing about an 8% increase in county funding.
Bertino said the additional funding is expected to support teacher and staff pay raises, increased bus contractor rates, substitute teacher compensation, health insurance costs and state-mandated pension and retirement expenses.
"Yesterday's decision answers those requests by meeting the state mandated starting salary threshold of $60,000 and providing a step and $4,000 Cost of Living Adjustment for teachers and support staff," Bertino said.
Bertino also pointed to ongoing concerns surrounding the school system's finances following a criminal investigation that resulted in embezzlement charges against the former Assistant Superintendent of Schools. He noted that a final report from the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office has not yet been released.
"Taxpayers do not know what we do not know about BOE finances and should be wary of investing even more millions of dollars until confidence has been restored and accountability affirmed," Bertino said.
The commissioner noted that the Board of Education has sought bids for an independent forensic audit to evaluate financial policies, procedures, and oversight.
School officials said they are currently reviewing the budget reductions and determining what adjustments may be necessary before the start of Fiscal Year 2027. The Board of Education is expected to discuss the impacts of Tuesday's vote during a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 3.