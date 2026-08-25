WORCESTER COUNTY - County commissioners have proposed a moratorium along the Route 589 corridor.
A meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, September 1, to talk about a moratorium on zoning changes.
County commissioners were supposed to meet last week, but had to reschedule since not all of the commissioners were able to attend.
Weston Young is the County's Chief Administrative Officer. He says current development won't be stopped, based on their current zoning.
"It just keeps, projects and sites from up zoning and allowing bigger development than what it's currently zoned for," he says. So it's not taking anything away from the property owners."
Young also adds that specific areas are being targeted.
"There'll be a map included, but it's properties that are adjacent to 589. So it's not every property in that area, but it's the ones that would be connecting on the 589."
Commissioners have been aware of the growing traffic in the area for 20 years, and they unanimously backed the proposal when it was first introduced according to Young.