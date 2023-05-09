SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department has announced their first Just Walk for Men’s Health Event slated for June 10th. The event is being hosted in collaboration with the City of Pocomoke and is planned to include a walk through Cypress Park, free health screenings, and health education.
Registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by an opening statement from Pocomoke City Mayor Todd Nock and Al “Hondo” Handy. Gary Press, owner of G Fit Boot Camp, will reportedly lead a pre-walk warm-up. Participants are encouraged to visit the various health vendors for health screenings, including blood pressure measurements, after the walk.
“Participating in regular physical activity can help improve health and quality of life for individuals of all ages,” said Rebecca Jones, Health Officer for Worcester County. “Recent community health data found that about 1 in 3 men in Worcester County do not participate in physical activity and nearly 29 percent of Worcester County adults are not active. This event is a great opportunity to engage in activity with friends, family, and the community in the beautiful Cypress Park.”
Pre-registration for the event can be found atEventbrite.com The first 100 individuals to register will receive a commemorative t-shirt. For more information, please call 410-632-1100 extension 1108.