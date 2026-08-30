REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A man robbed the WSFS Bank on Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say around 10 a.m. Saturday, troopers went to the WSFS at 19335 Coastal Highway for a report of a robbery.
They say the suspect entered the bank and gave an employee a demand note. They say the employee complied, then the suspect ran with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say there was no weapons involved and no one was hurt.
Police do not know who the suspect is, but describe him as a thin Black man in his twenties, dressed in tight, feminine clothing, and wearing a wig.
Delaware State Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them.