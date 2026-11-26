Austin Jeffery “Jeff” Mills, 68, of Fruitland, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2026, surrounded by his family. Jeff was born in Salisbury on January 27, 1958 to the late Kenny Mills and Betty Warwick.
Jeff loved his family and friends, and if you met him, you were a friend from that moment on. He treasured every chance to spend time with his family and make memories together. He could listen to stories about his grandkids all day, and whenever someone told him what they’d been up to, that amazing grin gave away just how proud he was.
Jeff and his wife, Teresa, shared 48 years of marriage. They loved spending time together, and some of their happiest memories were made side by side on softball and soccer fields, cheering on their daughters, Ashley and Jennifer. As their family grew, they had four more reasons to show up and cheer. You could see their love for each other in how much they enjoyed the life they’d built together, from traveling for games to simply spending time with their family.
What began with showing up for his girls became a passion of his own. Jeff spent more than 20 years coaching girls’ softball, traveling all over the United States with his teams. He loved being at the ballfield, teaching the game, cheering his players on, and watching their confidence grow. He took pride in seeing a player finally get something she’d been working on and in watching his teams learn to count on each other. The years of practices, games, and weekends on the road gave him time with his daughters and a chance to share a game he loved with so many other girls.
Jeff owned Mills Quality Cars, where he spent decades getting to know people in the community. He later became the owner of Cubes to Go, bringing with him the same warmth that made people feel at home around him.
When Ayden, Mason, Delanie, and Kailynn came along, they changed his life and officially changed his name to “Poppy.” He’d travel anywhere to be there for them, whether it was for one of Ayden’s lacrosse games or Mason’s military ceremony. And when Delanie and Kailynn wanted to paint his toenails, he let them, because that’s what Poppy does.00.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 48 years, Teresa Mills, and his daughters, Jennifer Wilson and her husband, Stephen, and Ashley Mills. He also leaves behind his four grandchildren, Ayden O’Keefe, Mason O’Keefe, Delanie Davis, and Kailynn Davis, and his faithful four-legged companions, Jasper and JJ.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. The burial will follow immediately after the service located at SpringHill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD 21830.