Danny Lee Parsons, 54, of Hebron, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Born in Salisbury, Maryland, to Anna Parsons, Danny graduated from Mardela High School, where he was a varsity wrestler. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1992 to 1996, where he developed the discipline, values, and integrity that guided his life. He later joined the Maryland National Guard, serving until the events of September 11, 2001. Following 9/11, Danny was called back to active duty in the United States Army, completing one year of service, and afterward returned to serve additional time in the Maryland National Guard.
