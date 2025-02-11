Hot chocolate
When the temperature drops, there's nothing better than a steaming mug of hot chocolate to keep you cozy. While the classic recipe is always a winner, why not mix things up with some fun and flavorful variations? Whether you love a spicy kick or a creamy twist, these hot chocolate recipes will make your winter extra warm... and delicious!

Classic Homemade Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk or non-dairy alternative
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • Whipped cream or marshmallows

Directions

  1. Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat until warm, but not boiling.
  2. Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar, vanilla, and salt until smooth.
  3. Pour into mugs and top with whipped cream or marshmallows.

 

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
  • Whipped cream and cinnamon stick

Directions

  1. Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Stir in cocoa powder, sugar, cinnamon, and cayenne until fully dissolved.
  3. Add vanilla extract and mix well.
  4. Pour into a mug, top with whipped cream, and stir with a cinnamon stick.

 

S'mores Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • Crushed graham crackers
  • Mini marshmallows
  • Chocolate syrup

Directions

  1. Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Add cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla.
  3. Drizzle chocolate syrup into your mug and pour in the hot chocolate.
  4. Top it with mini marshmallows and a sprinkle of crushed graham crackers.
  5. If desired, toast the marshmallows with a kitchen torch or broiler.

 

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/4 tsp peppermint extract
  • Whipped cream
  • Crushed candy canes

Directions

  1. Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar, vanilla, and peppermint extract,
  3. Pour into a mug and top with whipped cream.
  4. Sprinkle crushed candy canes on top.

 

White Chocolate Raspberry Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/3 cup white chocolate chips
  • 1 tbsp raspberry syrup or mashed fresh raspberries
  • Whipped cream
  • White chocolate shavings

Directions

  1. Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Add white chocolate chips, stirring until melted.
  3. Stir in raspberry syrup or mashed raspberries.
  4. Pour into a mug and top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

 

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 2 tbsp caramel sauce
  • Pinch of salt
  • Whipped cream

Directions

  1. Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar, caramel sauce, and salt.
  3. Pour into mug and add whipped cream. Drizzle additional caramel as desired.