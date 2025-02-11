When the temperature drops, there's nothing better than a steaming mug of hot chocolate to keep you cozy. While the classic recipe is always a winner, why not mix things up with some fun and flavorful variations? Whether you love a spicy kick or a creamy twist, these hot chocolate recipes will make your winter extra warm... and delicious!
Classic Homemade Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk or non-dairy alternative
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- Whipped cream or marshmallows
Directions
- Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat until warm, but not boiling.
- Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar, vanilla, and salt until smooth.
- Pour into mugs and top with whipped cream or marshmallows.
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
- Whipped cream and cinnamon stick
Directions
- Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Stir in cocoa powder, sugar, cinnamon, and cayenne until fully dissolved.
- Add vanilla extract and mix well.
- Pour into a mug, top with whipped cream, and stir with a cinnamon stick.
S'mores Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- Crushed graham crackers
- Mini marshmallows
- Chocolate syrup
Directions
- Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla.
- Drizzle chocolate syrup into your mug and pour in the hot chocolate.
- Top it with mini marshmallows and a sprinkle of crushed graham crackers.
- If desired, toast the marshmallows with a kitchen torch or broiler.
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp peppermint extract
- Whipped cream
- Crushed candy canes
Directions
- Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar, vanilla, and peppermint extract,
- Pour into a mug and top with whipped cream.
- Sprinkle crushed candy canes on top.
White Chocolate Raspberry Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk
- 1/3 cup white chocolate chips
- 1 tbsp raspberry syrup or mashed fresh raspberries
- Whipped cream
- White chocolate shavings
Directions
- Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add white chocolate chips, stirring until melted.
- Stir in raspberry syrup or mashed raspberries.
- Pour into a mug and top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp caramel sauce
- Pinch of salt
- Whipped cream
Directions
- Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar, caramel sauce, and salt.
- Pour into mug and add whipped cream. Drizzle additional caramel as desired.