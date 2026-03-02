Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to light rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to light rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.