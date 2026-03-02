Bourbon Mushroom Veal Chop
Ingredients (Serves 1)
- 1 (12-ounce) center-cut French veal chop
- ¼ yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 6–7 mushroom caps, sliced
- 2 ounces butter, divided
- 6 ounces bourbon
- 2 ounces heavy cream
- A few whole peppercorns (lightly crushed)
- Salt, to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- A few dashes Worcestershire sauce
- Optional: seasonal vegetables for serving
Equipment
- Large oven-safe frying pan or skillet
- Tongs
- Oven (preheated to 400°F / 200°C)
Instructions
1. Prepare the Veal Chop
- Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Pat the veal chop completely dry with paper towels.
- Season generously on both sides with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
2. Sear the Chop
- Heat a large oven-safe skillet over high heat until very hot.
- Place the veal chop in the dry pan and sear for 2 minutes without moving it.
- Turn and sear the other side for another 2 minutes.
- Add 1 ounce of butter to the pan, allowing it to melt and baste the chop briefly.
- Transfer the pan to the oven and cook to your desired doneness (about 5–8 minutes more for medium, depending on thickness).
3. Make the Bourbon Mushroom Sauce
- Remove the chop from the pan and set aside to rest once done.
- Return the same pan to the stovetop over medium heat.
- Add the remaining 1 ounce of butter.
- Add the sliced onions, mushrooms, and crushed peppercorns.
- Sauté until the onions are translucent and the mushrooms are browned and tender.
- Add a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce and stir.
- Carefully pour in the bourbon (remove from heat briefly if needed to avoid flare-ups).
- Let the bourbon simmer until the alcohol has cooked off and the liquid reduces slightly.
- Stir in the cream and reduce heat to low.
- Simmer gently until the sauce thickens to a rich, silky consistency.
4. Serve
- Plate the veal chop alongside your choice of vegetables.
- Spoon the bourbon mushroom sauce generously over the chop.
- Serve immediately and enjoy.