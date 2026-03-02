vealchop.png
Bourbon Mushroom Veal Chop
Ingredients (Serves 1)
  • 1 (12-ounce) center-cut French veal chop
  • ¼ yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 6–7 mushroom caps, sliced
  • 2 ounces butter, divided
  • 6 ounces bourbon
  • 2 ounces heavy cream
  • A few whole peppercorns (lightly crushed)
  • Salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • A few dashes Worcestershire sauce
  • Optional: seasonal vegetables for serving
Equipment
  • Large oven-safe frying pan or skillet
  • Tongs
  • Oven (preheated to 400°F / 200°C)
Instructions
1. Prepare the Veal Chop
  1. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).
  2. Pat the veal chop completely dry with paper towels.
  3. Season generously on both sides with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
2. Sear the Chop
  1. Heat a large oven-safe skillet over high heat until very hot.
  2. Place the veal chop in the dry pan and sear for 2 minutes without moving it.
  3. Turn and sear the other side for another 2 minutes.
  4. Add 1 ounce of butter to the pan, allowing it to melt and baste the chop briefly.
  5. Transfer the pan to the oven and cook to your desired doneness (about 5–8 minutes more for medium, depending on thickness).
3. Make the Bourbon Mushroom Sauce
  1. Remove the chop from the pan and set aside to rest once done.
  2. Return the same pan to the stovetop over medium heat.
  3. Add the remaining 1 ounce of butter.
  4. Add the sliced onions, mushrooms, and crushed peppercorns.
  5. Sauté until the onions are translucent and the mushrooms are browned and tender.
  6. Add a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce and stir.
  7. Carefully pour in the bourbon (remove from heat briefly if needed to avoid flare-ups).
  8. Let the bourbon simmer until the alcohol has cooked off and the liquid reduces slightly.
  9. Stir in the cream and reduce heat to low.
  10. Simmer gently until the sauce thickens to a rich, silky consistency.
4. Serve
  1. Plate the veal chop alongside your choice of vegetables.
  2. Spoon the bourbon mushroom sauce generously over the chop.
  3. Serve immediately and enjoy.