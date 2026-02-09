Breaded Veal & Cherry Pepper Sauce:
Ingredients
- 1 veal cutlet (about 6 ounces), pounded thin and breaded
- Olive oil (enough to lightly coat the pan)
- 4–5 mushrooms, chopped
- ¼ yellow onion, sliced
- 2 cherry peppers (hot or mild), sliced
- 2 ounces butter
- 2 ounces sherry wine
- 2 ounces heavy cream
- Fresh rosemary and thyme (to taste)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Optional: cooked pasta or vegetables for serving
Instructions
- Cook the veal
Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add enough olive oil to lightly cover the bottom.
Add the breaded veal cutlet and cook until golden brown on both sides.
Remove from the pan and set aside on a plate.
- Make the sauce
In a separate pan, melt the butter over medium heat.
Add the mushrooms, onions, and sliced cherry peppers. Sauté for about 30 seconds.
- Build the sauce
Pour in the sherry wine and heavy cream.
Add rosemary and thyme, season lightly with salt and pepper, and reduce heat to low–medium.
Let simmer for about 3 minutes, until the sauce comes together.
- Serve
Spoon the sauce over the veal cutlet.
Serve as is, or with pasta or vegetables if you like.