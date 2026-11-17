Acorn Squash Embellished w/ a Wild Rice, Pistachio, and Dried Fruit Stuffing
Acorn Squash
4 acorn squashes
16 tablespoons unsalted butter
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Cut squashes in half (lengthwise or widthwise) and remove seeds. If you
cut the squash widthwise, do not forget to even the top so the squash will
stand upright and not at an angle.
3. Place 2 tablespoons of butter in each half and bake until fork tender, about
60 minutes.
4. Remove squashes from the oven, and using a fork, blend the butter into the
flesh of the squash. Set aside.
Wild Rice, Pistachio, and Dried Fruit Stuffing
2 cups wild rice blend
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 scallion, finely chopped
1 small carrot, peeled, and finely chopped
1 stalk celery (including the leaves), finely chopped
½ poblano pepper, stem removed, seeded, and finely chopped
½ yellow pepper, stem removed, seeded, and finely chopped
1/3 cup chopped pistachios
½ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup yellow raisins
kosher salt to taste
1. Follow instructions on the package for preparing the wild rice. When it is
done, place rice on a sheet pan, add salt, and stir to cool down the mixture. Set
aside.
2. In a large sauté pan, melt butter over medium-low heat and cook vegetables
until translucent, about 7 minutes. Strain any excess liquid through a mesh
sieve.
4. In a large bowl, combine rice, sautéed vegetables, pistachios, cranberries,
raisins, and check for a final tasting of salt.
5. Using an ice cream scoop, place a mound of the rice mixture into the center of
the squash. Take a minute to arrange the rice mixture so it is even and looks
attractive.
6. Microwave until entire squash and filling is hot. Time for microwaving will
depend on the size of the squash and how much filling you add. Serve
immediately.