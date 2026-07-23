MUDDY PONIES
 
Ingredients 
 
Instructions 
  • Measure cereal into a large bowl. Set aside. Divide powdered sugar between two zip lock bags, adding 1 cup to each bag.* Set aside.
  • In a saucepan add chocolate chips, butter, and peanut butter (and salt, if using unsalted butter) and cook over medium-low heat, stirring, until melted and smooth. (Don’t over-heat it–just warm it until melted and smooth.)
  • Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.
  • Pour over the prepared cereal in the bowl and stir to coat evenly. Allow to cool for a few minutes.
  • Divide coated cereal between the two zip lock bags with powdered sugar, seal the bag and shake to coat the cereal.
  • Muddy buddies will stay fresh for up to 1 week stored in an air-tight container at room temperature or can be frozen for up to 2 months