MUDDY PONIES
Ingredients
- 8 cups chex cereal (rice Chex, corn Chex or a combination)
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter4 Tablespoons salted butter, , or add a pinch salt if using unsalted butter (57 g)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, (5 ml)
Instructions
- Measure cereal into a large bowl. Set aside. Divide powdered sugar between two zip lock bags, adding 1 cup to each bag.* Set aside.
- In a saucepan add chocolate chips, butter, and peanut butter (and salt, if using unsalted butter) and cook over medium-low heat, stirring, until melted and smooth. (Don’t over-heat it–just warm it until melted and smooth.)
- Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.
- Pour over the prepared cereal in the bowl and stir to coat evenly. Allow to cool for a few minutes.
- Divide coated cereal between the two zip lock bags with powdered sugar, seal the bag and shake to coat the cereal.
- Muddy buddies will stay fresh for up to 1 week stored in an air-tight container at room temperature or can be frozen for up to 2 months