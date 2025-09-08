🍝 Easy Baked Manicotti
A simple, satisfying pasta dish using fresh lasagna sheets and creamy ricotta filling.
🧀 Ingredients
1 large lasagna pasta sheet (approx. 12" x 10")
12 oz ricotta cheese
1 egg
2 oz Romano cheese, grated
A pinch of salt
A pinch of black pepper
1–2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Optional: Shredded mozzarella (in filling & on top)
1–2 cups marinara sauce
👩🍳 Instructions
Make the Filling:
In a bowl, mix:
Ricotta
Egg
Romano cheese
Salt, pepper, parsley
(Optional: add mozzarella for a thicker filling)
Fill & Roll:
Lay the pasta sheet flat.
Pipe or spoon a 2-inch strip of filling along one edge.
Roll tightly, about 1½ times around the filling.
Assemble:
Spread marinara sauce in the bottom of a casserole dish.
Place rolled pasta seam-side down.
Spoon more marinara over the top.
Bake:
Cover loosely with foil.
Bake at 425°F for 20 minutes.
Finish:
In the last 2 minutes, sprinkle mozzarella on top.
Return to oven until melted and bubbly.