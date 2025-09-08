🍝 Easy Baked Manicotti

A simple, satisfying pasta dish using fresh lasagna sheets and creamy ricotta filling.

🧀 Ingredients

  • 1 large lasagna pasta sheet (approx. 12" x 10")

  • 12 oz ricotta cheese

  • 1 egg

  • 2 oz Romano cheese, grated

  • A pinch of salt

  • A pinch of black pepper

  • 1–2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

  • Optional: Shredded mozzarella (in filling & on top)

  • 1–2 cups marinara sauce

👩‍🍳 Instructions

  1. Make the Filling:

    • In a bowl, mix:

      • Ricotta

      • Egg

      • Romano cheese

      • Salt, pepper, parsley

      • (Optional: add mozzarella for a thicker filling)

  2. Fill & Roll:

    • Lay the pasta sheet flat.

    • Pipe or spoon a 2-inch strip of filling along one edge.

    • Roll tightly, about 1½ times around the filling.

  3. Assemble:

    • Spread marinara sauce in the bottom of a casserole dish.

    • Place rolled pasta seam-side down.

    • Spoon more marinara over the top.

  4. Bake:

    • Cover loosely with foil.

    • Bake at 425°F for 20 minutes.

  5. Finish:

    • In the last 2 minutes, sprinkle mozzarella on top.

    • Return to oven until melted and bubbly.

 