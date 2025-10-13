🌶️ Sausage & Pasta Arrabbiata
A little spicy, a little sweet — a lot of flavor!
If you love bold, comforting dishes with just the right amount of heat, this spicy sausage and pasta arrabbiata will hit the spot. It’s hearty, flavorful, and ready to warm up your dinner table.
🛒 Ingredients
(Serves 4–6)
1 lb Italian sweet sausage (casings removed)
2 oz extra virgin olive oil (about 4 tbsp)
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 sweet yellow onion, diced (divided: ½ early, ½ later)
½ tsp red pepper flakes (adjust to your spice level)
½ tsp chili powder or hot paprika
2 tbsp diced banana peppers (optional but delicious)
2 tbsp chopped jarred hot peppers (or fresh if you like it hot!)
½ cup white cooking wine
1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes
1 lb of your favorite pasta (penne, rigatoni, or spaghetti work great!)
Salt & pepper to taste
Grated Parmesan or Pecorino (optional, for topping)
🍝 Instructions
Sauté the aromatics
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the minced garlic and ½ of the diced onion.
Cook until soft and fragrant, about 2–3 minutes.
Brown the sausage
Add the sausage to the pan, breaking it up as it cooks.
Stir in red pepper flakes, chili powder, banana peppers, and hot peppers.
Sauté until the sausage is fully browned.
Add texture & flavor
Toss in the remaining ½ of the onion for extra bite and sweetness.
Cook for another 2–3 minutes.
Deglaze & simmer
Pour in the white wine, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen any bits.
Stir in the crushed tomatoes, and bring everything to a gentle simmer.
Let it simmer uncovered for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Cook your pasta
While the sauce simmers, cook your pasta according to package directions.
Drain and reserve a little pasta water, just in case the sauce needs thinning.
Bring it together
Toss the pasta with the spicy sausage sauce.
Top with grated cheese if desired, and a little fresh basil if you have it.
🔥 Pro Tip:
Want it spicier? Add more red pepper flakes or a splash of hot sauce before serving!
Enjoy this flavorful twist on a classic — it’s perfect for a cozy night in, or to impress your friends with a little heat at your next dinner gathering.