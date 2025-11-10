linguineclamsauce.PNG

Linguine with Red Clam Sauce Recipe: 

🦪 Ingredients

  • 1 dozen little neck clams (fresh, scrubbed clean)

  • 1 can (about 6.5 oz) baby clams (or chopped clams) in their juice

  • 8 oz linguine pasta

  • 2 oz extra-virgin olive oil

  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped

  • 2 oz white wine

  • ½ lemon, for squeezing

  • 8 oz marinara sauce

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

  • Fresh oregano, chopped (optional, to taste)

🍝 Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Cook the Pasta

    • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

    • Add the linguine and cook until al dente.

    • Drain and set aside, keeping it warm.

  2. Prepare the Sauce Base

    • In a medium frying pan, heat 2 oz of olive oil over medium heat.

    • Add the chopped garlic and cook until it lightly browns — this adds great flavor.

  3. Add the Clams

    • Drain half the juice from the canned baby clams and set it aside.

    • Add both the fresh little neck clams and the baby clams (with some juice) into the pan.

    • Stir well so the clams are coated in the garlic and oil mixture.

  4. Season and Simmer

    • Pour in 2 oz of white wine and give a half squeeze of lemon over the pan.

    • Season with salt, pepper, parsley, and oregano to taste.

    • Let the mixture simmer until the fresh clams open up (about 5 minutes).

  5. Add the Marinara

    • Once the clams have absorbed the flavors, pour in 8 oz of marinara sauce.

    • Stir gently and simmer for about 3 minutes.

  6. Combine and Serve

    • Toss the cooked linguine with the clam sauce until well coated.

    • Garnish with a little more fresh parsley and a drizzle of olive oil if you’d like.

    • Serve hot and enjoy your delicious Linguine with Red Clam Sauce!