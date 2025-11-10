Linguine with Red Clam Sauce Recipe:
🦪 Ingredients
1 dozen little neck clams (fresh, scrubbed clean)
1 can (about 6.5 oz) baby clams (or chopped clams) in their juice
8 oz linguine pasta
2 oz extra-virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, chopped
2 oz white wine
½ lemon, for squeezing
8 oz marinara sauce
Salt and pepper, to taste
Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Fresh oregano, chopped (optional, to taste)
🍝 Step-by-Step Instructions
Cook the Pasta
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Add the linguine and cook until al dente.
Drain and set aside, keeping it warm.
Prepare the Sauce Base
In a medium frying pan, heat 2 oz of olive oil over medium heat.
Add the chopped garlic and cook until it lightly browns — this adds great flavor.
Add the Clams
Drain half the juice from the canned baby clams and set it aside.
Add both the fresh little neck clams and the baby clams (with some juice) into the pan.
Stir well so the clams are coated in the garlic and oil mixture.
Season and Simmer
Pour in 2 oz of white wine and give a half squeeze of lemon over the pan.
Season with salt, pepper, parsley, and oregano to taste.
Let the mixture simmer until the fresh clams open up (about 5 minutes).
Add the Marinara
Once the clams have absorbed the flavors, pour in 8 oz of marinara sauce.
Stir gently and simmer for about 3 minutes.
Combine and Serve
Toss the cooked linguine with the clam sauce until well coated.
Garnish with a little more fresh parsley and a drizzle of olive oil if you’d like.
Serve hot and enjoy your delicious Linguine with Red Clam Sauce!