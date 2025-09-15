lasagna pizza.PNG

🍕 Lasagna Pizza Recipe

A fun twist on two classics — lasagna meets pizza!

Ingredients

  • 1 pizza crust (par-baked or fresh dough)

  • 1–2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

  • 1/2 cup pizza or marinara sauce

  • 1/2 cup ricotta cheese (dolloped)

  • 1/2 cup cooked ground beef

  • 1/2 cup cooked Italian sausage (crumbled)

  • Salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning (to taste)

  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

  • Fresh chopped parsley (optional)

  • Cooked lasagna noodles (optional, for topping)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C)

  • Place pizza crust on a baking sheet or stone

  • Layer in this order:

    • Shredded mozzarella cheese (first!)

    • Spoonfuls of pizza/marinara sauce

    • Dollops of ricotta cheese

    • Mix of cooked sausage & hamburger, seasoned to taste

    • Sprinkle Parmesan/Romano cheese

    • Optional: chopped parsley & small bits of lasagna noodles on top for a lasagna "look"

  • Bake for 15 minutes, or until crust is golden and cheese is bubbling

  • Slice and serve hot!