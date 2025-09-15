🍕 Lasagna Pizza Recipe
A fun twist on two classics — lasagna meets pizza!
Ingredients
1 pizza crust (par-baked or fresh dough)
1–2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup pizza or marinara sauce
1/2 cup ricotta cheese (dolloped)
1/2 cup cooked ground beef
1/2 cup cooked Italian sausage (crumbled)
Salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning (to taste)
1/4 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
Fresh chopped parsley (optional)
Cooked lasagna noodles (optional, for topping)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C)
Place pizza crust on a baking sheet or stone
Layer in this order:
Shredded mozzarella cheese (first!)
Spoonfuls of pizza/marinara sauce
Dollops of ricotta cheese
Mix of cooked sausage & hamburger, seasoned to taste
Sprinkle Parmesan/Romano cheese
Optional: chopped parsley & small bits of lasagna noodles on top for a lasagna "look"
Bake for 15 minutes, or until crust is golden and cheese is bubbling
Slice and serve hot!