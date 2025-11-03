🍋 10-Minute Stracciatella Soup (Italian Egg Drop Soup)
Serves: 2
Prep + Cook Time: Under 10 minutes
Difficulty: Super easy!
🛒 What You’ll Need
1 ½ cups chicken broth or stock
2 eggs
4 oz finely grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
A handful of fresh chopped parsley or baby spinach
1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
(Optional: small pasta, shredded chicken, or other protein)
👩🍳 Step-by-Step Instructions
Heat the Broth
Pour your chicken broth into a medium saucepan.
Bring it to a gentle boil over medium-high heat.
Add Greens for Flavor
Stir in your chopped parsley or spinach.
Let it cook for about 1 minute until slightly wilted.
Whisk in the Eggs
Crack 2 eggs into a small bowl and beat lightly.
Slowly drizzle the egg mixture into the boiling broth, stirring gently with a fork or whisk to create