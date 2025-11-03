egg drop soup.PNG

🍋 10-Minute Stracciatella Soup (Italian Egg Drop Soup)

Serves: 2
Prep + Cook Time: Under 10 minutes
Difficulty: Super easy!

🛒 What You’ll Need

  • 1 ½ cups chicken broth or stock

  • 2 eggs

  • 4 oz finely grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

  • A handful of fresh chopped parsley or baby spinach

  • 1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • (Optional: small pasta, shredded chicken, or other protein)

👩‍🍳 Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Heat the Broth

    • Pour your chicken broth into a medium saucepan.

    • Bring it to a gentle boil over medium-high heat.

  2. Add Greens for Flavor

    • Stir in your chopped parsley or spinach.

    • Let it cook for about 1 minute until slightly wilted.

  3. Whisk in the Eggs

    • Crack 2 eggs into a small bowl and beat lightly.

    • Slowly drizzle the egg mixture into the boiling broth, stirring gently with a fork or whisk to create