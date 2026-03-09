Blackened Halibut with Garlic Tomato Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 (8-oz) halibut steak
- 1 tsp blackened seasoning (or lemon pepper if you prefer mild)
- 1 oz cooking oil
- 1 oz chopped onion
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1 oz roasted red pepper, chopped
- 1 oz white wine
- 2–3 tbsp crushed tomatoes
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cooked pasta (optional, for serving)
Step 1: Season the Fish
- Pat the halibut dry.
- Coat one side of the fish with blackened seasoning (or lemon pepper).
Step 2: Sear the Halibut
- Heat a small frying pan on high heat.
- Add 1 oz cooking oil.
- When the oil is hot, place the fish seasoned side down in the pan.
- Lower heat to medium.
- Cook 2 minutes, then carefully flip the fish.
- Cook another 2 minutes.
Step 3: Finish in the Oven
- Place the pan with the fish into a 425°F oven.
- Bake for about 4–5 minutes, until the fish is cooked through.
Step 4: Make the Sauce
- In a separate frying pan, heat 1 tbsp olive oil.
- Add:
- chopped onion
- chopped garlic
- roasted red pepper
- Sauté for about 1 minute.
- Add white wine and crushed tomatoes.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Let the sauce simmer for about 2 minutes.
Step 5: Serve
- Remove the halibut from the oven.
- Place the fish on a plate.
- Spoon the sauce over the fish.
- Serve with pasta if desired.