Blackened Halibut with Garlic Tomato Sauce
 
Ingredients
  • 1 (8-oz) halibut steak
  • 1 tsp blackened seasoning (or lemon pepper if you prefer mild)
  • 1 oz cooking oil
  • 1 oz chopped onion
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 1 oz roasted red pepper, chopped
  • 1 oz white wine
  • 2–3 tbsp crushed tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cooked pasta (optional, for serving)
Step 1: Season the Fish
  1. Pat the halibut dry.
  2. Coat one side of the fish with blackened seasoning (or lemon pepper).
Step 2: Sear the Halibut
  1. Heat a small frying pan on high heat.
  2. Add 1 oz cooking oil.
  3. When the oil is hot, place the fish seasoned side down in the pan.
  4. Lower heat to medium.
  5. Cook 2 minutes, then carefully flip the fish.
  6. Cook another 2 minutes.
Step 3: Finish in the Oven
  1. Place the pan with the fish into a 425°F oven.
  2. Bake for about 4–5 minutes, until the fish is cooked through.
Step 4: Make the Sauce
  1. In a separate frying pan, heat 1 tbsp olive oil.
  2. Add:
    • chopped onion
    • chopped garlic
    • roasted red pepper
  4. Sauté for about 1 minute.
  5. Add white wine and crushed tomatoes.
  6. Season with salt and pepper.
  7. Let the sauce simmer for about 2 minutes.
Step 5: Serve
  1. Remove the halibut from the oven.
  2. Place the fish on a plate.
  3. Spoon the sauce over the fish.
  4. Serve with pasta if desired.