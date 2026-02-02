Easy Ricotta Gnocchi
Ingredients
- ½ cup semolina flour
- ½ cup soft white wheat flour
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup ricotta cheese
- 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Make the dough
In a bowl, combine the semolina flour, white wheat flour, ricotta, Parmesan, eggs, salt, and pepper.
Mix until everything comes together into a soft dough. It should be smooth and slightly tacky, not sticky.
- Roll the dough
Lightly flour your work surface.
Roll the dough into long, even ropes about the thickness of your thumb.
- Cut and shape
Cut the ropes into small, thumbnail-size pieces.
Using a small fork, gently press each piece to create a ridged impression.
- Chill the gnocchi (recommended)
Place the gnocchi on a tray and refrigerate or freeze until just firm.
This makes them much easier to handle and cook without falling apart.
- Cook the gnocchi
Bring a pot of well-salted water to a gentle boil.
Add the gnocchi one by one.
When they float to the top, they’re ready. They may feel soft at first but will firm up slightly as they finish cooking.
- Remove and serve
Use a ladle or slotted spoon to lift the gnocchi from the water as they float.
Toss immediately with your favorite sauce and serve warm.