Bluefin Tuna Sicilian:

🐟 Ingredients

  • 1 high-grade bluefin tuna steak (patted completely dry)

  • Italian herb blend (plus a pinch of black and Indian seasonings, if you like)

  • 2 oz celery, finely chopped (about half a stalk)

  • A handful of mixed olives (green + black), chopped

  • 1 tsp capers

  • Salt and black pepper to taste

  • 2 sun-ripened tomatoes, chopped

  • 2 oz olive oil

  • Splash of red wine vinegar

  • A squeeze of citrus (lemon or orange both work!)

  • Fresh basil and oregano leaves, chopped

  • A handful of spinach, lightly wilted for serving

🍅 Make the Sicilian Salsa

  • In a small bowl, combine:

    • Chopped celery

    • Mixed olives

    • Capers

    • Tomatoes

    • Olive oil

    • Red wine vinegar

    • Citrus juice

    • Fresh basil + oregano

    • Salt & pepper

  • Stir everything together and let it sit so the flavors mingle while you cook the tuna.

🔥 Cook the Tuna

  • Season one side of the tuna generously with Italian herbs and your black/Indian seasoning.

  • Heat a pan over medium.

  • Sear the tuna for 1½ minutes on each side (or just on the seasoned side if you prefer a very rare finish).

  • The goal is a lovely sear outside while keeping the inside rare and silky.

🍽️ To Serve

  • Place a small bed of wilted spinach on the plate.

  • Set the seared tuna on top.

  • Spoon your fresh Sicilian salsa over the fish.

  • Enjoy immediately while it’s perfectly warm and vibrant.