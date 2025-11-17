Bluefin Tuna Sicilian:
🐟 Ingredients
1 high-grade bluefin tuna steak (patted completely dry)
Italian herb blend (plus a pinch of black and Indian seasonings, if you like)
2 oz celery, finely chopped (about half a stalk)
A handful of mixed olives (green + black), chopped
1 tsp capers
Salt and black pepper to taste
2 sun-ripened tomatoes, chopped
2 oz olive oil
Splash of red wine vinegar
A squeeze of citrus (lemon or orange both work!)
Fresh basil and oregano leaves, chopped
A handful of spinach, lightly wilted for serving
🍅 Make the Sicilian Salsa
In a small bowl, combine:
Chopped celery
Mixed olives
Capers
Tomatoes
Olive oil
Red wine vinegar
Citrus juice
Fresh basil + oregano
Salt & pepper
Stir everything together and let it sit so the flavors mingle while you cook the tuna.
🔥 Cook the Tuna
Season one side of the tuna generously with Italian herbs and your black/Indian seasoning.
Heat a pan over medium.
Sear the tuna for 1½ minutes on each side (or just on the seasoned side if you prefer a very rare finish).
The goal is a lovely sear outside while keeping the inside rare and silky.
🍽️ To Serve
Place a small bed of wilted spinach on the plate.
Set the seared tuna on top.
Spoon your fresh Sicilian salsa over the fish.
Enjoy immediately while it’s perfectly warm and vibrant.