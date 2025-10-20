flounder primavera.PNG

🐟 Flounder Primavera Recipe

A light, flavorful fish dish with creamy veggies and fresh herbs—perfect over pasta!

🛒 Ingredients

For the fish:

  • Fresh flounder fillets (1 per serving)

  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour (for dredging)

  • Spices:

    • Salt & black pepper (to taste)

    • Parsley (dried or fresh)

    • Old Bay seasoning (optional, to taste)

    • Fresh rosemary & thyme (a few sprigs)

For the vegetables:

  • 1 zucchini or yellow squash (sliced)

  • 1 cup mushrooms (sliced)

  • 1 bell pepper (any color, sliced)

For the sauce:

  • 2 oz sauté oil (olive oil or light vegetable oil)

  • 1 tbsp butter

  • 4 oz white wine

  • 4 oz heavy cream

  • Salt & pepper (to taste)

To serve:

  • Cooked pasta of your choice (linguine, angel hair, or penne work great!)

👩‍🍳 Directions

  1. Prep the Fish:
    Lightly dredge the flounder fillets in flour mixed with salt, pepper, parsley, Old Bay (optional), and chopped fresh rosemary and thyme.

  2. Sauté Vegetables:
    In a frying pan over medium heat, add about 2 oz of sauté oil. Once hot, add the sliced squash, mushrooms, and peppers. Cook gently, stirring occasionally.

  3. Cook the Fish:
    Move the vegetables to the side of the pan and gently lay the floured flounder into the hot oil. Do not move it for about 2 minutes so it can sear nicely.

  4. Build the Sauce:

    • Flip the fish after 2 minutes.

    • Add 1 tablespoon of butter.

    • Pour in 4 oz of white wine and let it simmer for a minute.

    • Stir in 4 oz of heavy cream.

    • Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

  5. Simmer & Finish:
    Let everything simmer together for another 3–4 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly and the fish is fully cooked.

  6. Serve:
    Spoon the fish, vegetables, and creamy sauce over a bed of pasta. Garnish with extra herbs if you like!

🍽️ Tip:

This dish pairs wonderfully with a crisp white wine and a slice of crusty bread for soaking up the sauce.