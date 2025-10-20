🐟 Flounder Primavera Recipe
A light, flavorful fish dish with creamy veggies and fresh herbs—perfect over pasta!
🛒 Ingredients
For the fish:
Fresh flounder fillets (1 per serving)
¼ cup all-purpose flour (for dredging)
Spices:
Salt & black pepper (to taste)
Parsley (dried or fresh)
Old Bay seasoning (optional, to taste)
Fresh rosemary & thyme (a few sprigs)
For the vegetables:
1 zucchini or yellow squash (sliced)
1 cup mushrooms (sliced)
1 bell pepper (any color, sliced)
For the sauce:
2 oz sauté oil (olive oil or light vegetable oil)
1 tbsp butter
4 oz white wine
4 oz heavy cream
Salt & pepper (to taste)
To serve:
Cooked pasta of your choice (linguine, angel hair, or penne work great!)
👩🍳 Directions
Prep the Fish:
Lightly dredge the flounder fillets in flour mixed with salt, pepper, parsley, Old Bay (optional), and chopped fresh rosemary and thyme.
Sauté Vegetables:
In a frying pan over medium heat, add about 2 oz of sauté oil. Once hot, add the sliced squash, mushrooms, and peppers. Cook gently, stirring occasionally.
Cook the Fish:
Move the vegetables to the side of the pan and gently lay the floured flounder into the hot oil. Do not move it for about 2 minutes so it can sear nicely.
Build the Sauce:
Flip the fish after 2 minutes.
Add 1 tablespoon of butter.
Pour in 4 oz of white wine and let it simmer for a minute.
Stir in 4 oz of heavy cream.
Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.
Simmer & Finish:
Let everything simmer together for another 3–4 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly and the fish is fully cooked.
Serve:
Spoon the fish, vegetables, and creamy sauce over a bed of pasta. Garnish with extra herbs if you like!
🍽️ Tip:
This dish pairs wonderfully with a crisp white wine and a slice of crusty bread for soaking up the sauce.