Ingredients
Premium lobster ravioli (about 1 package)
½ lb peeled shrimp
4 oz fresh lobster tail meat, chopped
½ yellow onion, diced
1 zucchini, thinly sliced
4 oz unsalted butter
4 oz marinara sauce
4 oz heavy cream
2 oz vodka
Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
Cook the Ravioli
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the lobster ravioli according to package directions until just tender. Drain and set aside.
Start the Sauce
In a large frying pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the diced onion and sauté until softened and lightly golden, about 3–4 minutes.
Add the Seafood & Zucchini
Add the shrimp, chopped lobster meat, and sliced zucchini to the pan. Cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring gently, until the shrimp begin to turn pink.
Deglaze with Vodka
Once the onions start to brown, remove the pan from the heat. Carefully add the vodka (it may flame up). Return the pan to the heat and let the alcohol cook off for about 30 seconds.
Build the Sauce
Stir in the heavy cream and marinara sauce. Reduce heat to low and let the sauce simmer gently for 2–3 minutes until smooth and slightly thickened.
Combine & Finish
Add the cooked ravioli to the pan and gently toss to coat in the sauce. Let everything simmer together for about 3 minutes, until the sauce fully comes together.
Serve & Enjoy
Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. Serve warm and enjoy this decadent seafood pasta.