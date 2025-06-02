Pizza Recipe:
(For this pizza, we are using an imported parbaked pizza crust from Italy)
You can make your own crust with a simple pizza dough recipe or buy part big crust from the grocery store.
1/2 a eggplant, Sautee in olive oil with salt and pepper
Use a cookie sheet for your crust
Add your favorite sauce to the top of pizza lightly
Add some minced garlic
Add sliced mozzarella cheese or shredded
Add your eggplant slices on top
Bake in oven at 475 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes until crispy on the bottom
Add add some fresh grated Parm cheese and some fresh basil
Enjoy your pizza!