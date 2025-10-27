🍕 Homemade Pizza Margherita
A simple, classic pizza full of fresh flavor — perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or weekend treat!
You’ll Need:
1 pizza crust (imported Italian, store-bought, or homemade)
Olive oil
1–2 cloves garlic, chopped
Fresh mozzarella, sliced
Crushed peeled tomatoes (or tomato puree)
Grated Parmesan cheese
Salt & pepper
Dried oregano
Fresh basil leaves
Instructions:
Preheat your oven to 450°F (230°C).
Prepare your crust:
Lightly coat a sheet pan with olive oil.
Place your pizza crust or dough on the pan.
Add flavor:
Drizzle a bit of olive oil on the dough.
Sprinkle chopped garlic evenly over the top.
Layer the first toppings:
Add slices of fresh mozzarella.
Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of oregano.
Bake halfway:
Place in the oven and bake until the cheese just starts to melt (about 5–7 minutes).
Add more goodness:
Remove from the oven, spoon on some crushed tomatoes.
Top with a bit more mozzarella and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
Finish baking:
Return to the oven for another 5 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly and golden.
Top & serve:
Add fresh basil leaves before serving.
Slice, serve, and enjoy warm!