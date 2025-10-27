🍕 Homemade Pizza Margherita

A simple, classic pizza full of fresh flavor — perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or weekend treat!

You’ll Need:

  • 1 pizza crust (imported Italian, store-bought, or homemade)

  • Olive oil

  • 1–2 cloves garlic, chopped

  • Fresh mozzarella, sliced

  • Crushed peeled tomatoes (or tomato puree)

  • Grated Parmesan cheese

  • Salt & pepper

  • Dried oregano

  • Fresh basil leaves

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 450°F (230°C).

  2. Prepare your crust:

    • Lightly coat a sheet pan with olive oil.

    • Place your pizza crust or dough on the pan.

  3. Add flavor:

    • Drizzle a bit of olive oil on the dough.

    • Sprinkle chopped garlic evenly over the top.

  4. Layer the first toppings:

    • Add slices of fresh mozzarella.

    • Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of oregano.

  5. Bake halfway:

    • Place in the oven and bake until the cheese just starts to melt (about 5–7 minutes).

  6. Add more goodness:

    • Remove from the oven, spoon on some crushed tomatoes.

    • Top with a bit more mozzarella and a sprinkle of Parmesan.

  7. Finish baking:

    • Return to the oven for another 5 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly and golden.

  8. Top & serve:

    • Add fresh basil leaves before serving.

    • Slice, serve, and enjoy warm!