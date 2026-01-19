Steak Marsala Recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 (10-ounce) sirloin steak
- Salt & black pepper, to taste
- 4 medium mushrooms, sliced
- 5 ounces butter, divided
- 6–7 ounces dry Marsala wine
Instructions
1. Prep the Steak
Generously season the steak on both sides with salt and pepper.
Set aside at room temperature while you prep the mushrooms.
Slice the mushrooms—once that’s done, your prep is complete.
Set aside at room temperature while you prep the mushrooms.
Slice the mushrooms—once that’s done, your prep is complete.
2. Sear the Steak
Heat a medium frying pan over medium-high heat.
Add 2 ounces of butter and let it melt and foam.
Add 2 ounces of butter and let it melt and foam.
Place the steak in the pan and bathe it with the butter as it sears.
Sear for about 2 minutes, then flip the steak and add 2 more ounces of butter.
Sear for about 2 minutes, then flip the steak and add 2 more ounces of butter.
3. Finish Cooking
At this point, you have two options:
- Stovetop: Cover the pan and lower the heat to a gentle simmer
- Oven: Place the pan uncovered into a 450°F oven
Cook until your desired doneness.
Medium-rare is recommended, but cook longer if you prefer.
Medium-rare is recommended, but cook longer if you prefer.
Remove the steak from the pan and set aside to rest.
4. Make the Marsala Sauce
Add the mushrooms directly to the same pan.
Sauté until browned—it’s okay if the butter browns, that adds flavor.
Sauté until browned—it’s okay if the butter browns, that adds flavor.
Pour in 6 ounces of dry Marsala wine and bring to a simmer.
Let the sauce reduce until it thickens and comes together.
Let the sauce reduce until it thickens and comes together.
If the sauce starts to separate, finish with:
- A small knob of butter
- A splash (about 1 ounce) of Marsala wine
Swirl the pan and remove from heat.
5. Serve
Slice the steak and spoon the Marsala mushroom sauce over the top.