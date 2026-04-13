🍝 Pasta with Italian Sausage and Peas
Ingredients
- Pasta of your choice
- 2 oz olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ yellow onion, diced
- ~4 oz Italian sausage (removed from casing)
- ½ cup petite peas
- Peeled tomatoes (about 1 cup, crushed or chopped)
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of pepper
- Pinch of oregano
- Fresh basil, chopped
Instructions
- Boil the pasta
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add your pasta and cook according to package instructions.
- Start the sauce
- While the pasta cooks, heat olive oil in a medium frying pan over medium heat.
- Add chopped garlic and diced onion. Cook until softened and fragrant (about 2–3 minutes).
- Cook the sausage
- Add the Italian sausage (removed from casing).
- Break it up with a spoon and cook until browned.
- Add vegetables and tomatoes
- Stir in the peas and peeled tomatoes.
- Season with salt, pepper, oregano, and chopped basil.
- Simmer
- Let the sauce simmer gently while the pasta finishes cooking.
- Combine
- Drain the pasta and add it directly to the sauce.
- Toss everything together and let it cook for another 1–2 minutes so the sauce thickens and coats the pasta.