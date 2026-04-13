🍝 Pasta with Italian Sausage and Peas
Ingredients
  • Pasta of your choice
  • 2 oz olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ½ yellow onion, diced
  • ~4 oz Italian sausage (removed from casing)
  • ½ cup petite peas
  • Peeled tomatoes (about 1 cup, crushed or chopped)
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pinch of pepper
  • Pinch of oregano
  • Fresh basil, chopped
Instructions
  1. Boil the pasta
    • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
    • Add your pasta and cook according to package instructions.
  3. Start the sauce
    • While the pasta cooks, heat olive oil in a medium frying pan over medium heat.
    • Add chopped garlic and diced onion. Cook until softened and fragrant (about 2–3 minutes).
  5. Cook the sausage
    • Add the Italian sausage (removed from casing).
    • Break it up with a spoon and cook until browned.
  7. Add vegetables and tomatoes
    • Stir in the peas and peeled tomatoes.
    • Season with salt, pepper, oregano, and chopped basil.
  9. Simmer
    • Let the sauce simmer gently while the pasta finishes cooking.
  11. Combine
    • Drain the pasta and add it directly to the sauce.
    • Toss everything together and let it cook for another 1–2 minutes so the sauce thickens and coats the pasta.