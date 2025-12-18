Maple-Glazed Salmon Recipe:
|1 8oz piece of salmon
Salt and pepper
1 TBSP oil or clarified butter
1cup real Vermont maple syrup
2 tsp balsamic vinegar
2oz spiced rum
1 butternut squash peeled and diced
2Tbsp brown sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
Dash ginger
Dash nutmeg
Dash allspice
~1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
Begin by peeling and dicing the butternut squash. Toss with oil, sugar and spices. Roast in a 350° for about half an hour. When the squash is done it should be fork tender. While still warm place in either a blender or a bowl if using an immersion blender. Add a bit of cream and purée until the consistency is like mashed potatoes.
In a small sauce pan, add the maple syrup, balsamic, and rum. Let simmer until the alcohol has evaporated.
Heat a pan over medium high heat coating the pan with oil or clarified butter. Salt and pepper the fish and add to the hot pan searing for about 5 minutes. Turn and continue cooking for another five minutes. Depending on the thickness of the fish you might need to finish in the 350°oven until the internal temperature is 165°.
Place the butternut purée in a bowl and top with the salmon. Finally drizzle the maple rum sauce over the fish and serve.