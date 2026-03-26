Spring Seared Scallop Recipe
6-8 Fresh scallops
Salt and pepper
1 tsp clarified butter
8oz baby spinach
2oz pecan halves
1/2 Honey Crisp apple
1qrt ripe strawberries puréed
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 Tbsp fresh squeezed orange juice
~1 Tbsp sugar (depending on the sweetness of the berries)
1/4 Cup vegetable oil
Start by heating the clarified butter over medium high heat. Season the scallops and place in the pan when the butter is hot. Meanwhile, purée the strawberries and pass through a wire mesh to remove the seeds. If the strawberries are local and very sweet, no additional sugar will be necessary, if the strawberries are from the grocery store season with sugar to taste. At this point you should have seared the scallops for about 3 minutes, turn them over. In a blender or with an immersion blender combine the purée, orange juice, and balsamic vinegar. While blending, slowly add the vegetable oil finishing the vinaigrette. Kill the heat to the scallops and remove to a paper towel. Toss with baby spinach with the pecan halves and sliced apples. Place the scallops on top of the salad and drizzle with the vinaigrette. Enjoy!