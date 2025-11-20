Blackened Mahi-Mahi Dish
8oz piece of fresh Mahi Mahi
2oz Blackening seasoning
1TBSP vegetable oil
1TBSP butter
1/2 a Yellow onion
1 Jalapeño
1 Ear of sweet corn
1 Cup Heavy whipping cream
~1/2 cup corn meal
Sugar
A heavy handful of baby spinach
1 Can roasted red peppers
1/2 Small can tomato paste
2 Cloves of garlic
2 TBSP extra virgin olive oil
2TBSP red wine vinegar
The Romeos sauce can be made ahead of time and will hold in the fridge. In your blender add the roasted red pepper, tomato paste, and garlic and purée. Season with salt and add the vinegar and finally the olive oil.
Heat a pan on high heat and add the vegetable oil. Sprinkle the Mahi with blackening seasoning and sear in the hot oil for about three minutes on each side. Remove from heat and let rest. Turn the burner down to medium,
Meanwhile in a separate pan melt the butter and sweat the onion and Jalapeño. When they are translucent add the corn and heat through. Next add the cream and bring to a simmer. Slowly add the cornmeal stirring the whole time until thick. Taste for sweetness and add corn until desired flavor is achieved.
In the pan over medium heat add the spinach and season with salt and pepper until wilted.
First plate the creamed corn in a bowl, then top with the wilted spinach and drizzle with Romesco sauce.