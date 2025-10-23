Ahi Tuna Bites
6oz Ahi tuna
2oz seaweed salad
1oz Teriyaki glaze
1oz Yum Yum sauce
Vegetable oil
Salt and pepper
Sesame seeds
Drizzle a bit of oil in the pan and put over high heat. Meanwhile cut the tuna into chunks and sprinkle with salt and pepper. When the oil is hot place the tuna carefully in the pan to begin to sear. Sear on one side for a minute then turn and put Teriyaki on the cooked side. Sear for an additional minute. Place the seaweed on the center of the plate and arrange the tuna around. Finish with Yum Yum sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Shrimp and Scallops a la Suicide
2 tsp clarified butter or vegetable oil
4 10/20 scallops
8-10 small shrimp
2 Tbsp salted butter
2 Tbsp flour
1/2 cup chicken stock
2oz cream sherry
1 Cup heavy whipping cream
Pasta
Heat the clarified butter or vegetable oil in a pan over medium high heat. When hot add the scallops and let sear for about two minutes. Turn the scallops and add the shrimp. After a minute add the whole butter and when melted add the flour and stir to make a roux. Next add the sherry, chicken stock and heavy cream. Stir to make sure everything is incorporated then add the pasta. Toss the pasta with the sauce to heat. Serve in a bowl and enjoy.