Seared Tropical Tuna Recipe:
1/4 cup coconut milk
1/2 onion
1/2 red pepper
1 cup rice
2 cups chicken stock
Ahi tuna 6-8oz
1/2 pineapple
1/2 red pepper
1/2 onion
2 jalapeños
Handful of cilantro
1/4 cup lime juice
Combine all ingredients for the rice and cook in preheated oven at 350°. Make salsa by finely chopping all ingredients and tossing together. Sear tuna to desired fineness and serve over rice with salsa.
