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Chicken Caprese Recipe
 
Ingredients:
  • 6 oz skinless chicken breast, sliced thin
  • Seasoned flour (for dredging)
  • 2 oz extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2–1 cup whole peeled tomatoes
  • Fresh basil, chopped (plus extra for garnish)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Fresh mozzarella, sliced
  • Cooked pasta of your choice
Instructions:
  1. Prepare the chicken:
    Lightly dredge the thinly sliced chicken breast in seasoned flour, coating both sides.
  2. Start the sauce:
    Heat the olive oil in a medium frying pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and cook for about 30 seconds until fragrant.
  3. Add tomatoes:
    Stir in the chopped cherry tomatoes and whole peeled tomatoes. Let everything simmer gently.
  4. Cook the chicken:
    Place the chicken into the pan. Let it cook for about 3 minutes on one side.
  5. Flip and build flavor:
    Flip the chicken using a fork. Gently press some of the cherry tomatoes to release their juices into the sauce.
  6. Season and add basil:
    Add chopped basil, salt, and pepper to taste.
  7. Add mozzarella:
    Place slices of fresh mozzarella on top of the chicken. Cover or let it sit for another 3 minutes, until the cheese melts.
  8. Serve:
    Spoon the chicken and sauce over your cooked pasta. Garnish with extra fresh basil.