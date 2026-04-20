Chicken Caprese Recipe
Ingredients:
- 6 oz skinless chicken breast, sliced thin
- Seasoned flour (for dredging)
- 2 oz extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
- 1/2–1 cup whole peeled tomatoes
- Fresh basil, chopped (plus extra for garnish)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Fresh mozzarella, sliced
- Cooked pasta of your choice
Instructions:
- Prepare the chicken:
Lightly dredge the thinly sliced chicken breast in seasoned flour, coating both sides.
- Start the sauce:
Heat the olive oil in a medium frying pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and cook for about 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Add tomatoes:
Stir in the chopped cherry tomatoes and whole peeled tomatoes. Let everything simmer gently.
- Cook the chicken:
Place the chicken into the pan. Let it cook for about 3 minutes on one side.
- Flip and build flavor:
Flip the chicken using a fork. Gently press some of the cherry tomatoes to release their juices into the sauce.
- Season and add basil:
Add chopped basil, salt, and pepper to taste.
- Add mozzarella:
Place slices of fresh mozzarella on top of the chicken. Cover or let it sit for another 3 minutes, until the cheese melts.
- Serve:
Spoon the chicken and sauce over your cooked pasta. Garnish with extra fresh basil.