Gumbo Recipe:
Ingredients:
1 1/4 lb. andouillie Sausage
8 oz. diced ham
1/2 cup green pepper
1/2 scallion tops
1 1/2 cup diced creole tomatoes
2 lb. peeled & deveined tail off shrimp
4 cups of cooked white rice
roux = 2/3 cup vegetable oil and 1/2 cup flour
3 tbsp salt
1 tbsp black pepper
1/2 tbsp cayenne
1 1/4 tbsp ground thyme
3 crushed bay leaves
2 quarts cold water
3 tbsp file gumbo powder
In a heavy 6 quart sauce pan, heat oil on high heat and add flour, reducing to medium heart and stirring constantly until dark brown.
Add in veggies, garlic and parsley simmer 10 minutes.
Add tomatoes and 1/2 cup of water, sausage and ham, stir in the rest of the seasoning except for the file powder.
Mix well.
Stir in the rest of the water.
Add shrimp.
Simmer for 1 hour.
Bring to a boil and add file powder, then stir, cut heat back.