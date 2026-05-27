Funnel Cakes
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon table salt
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1 cup whole milk
2 large eggs beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
canola oil for frying
powdered sugar as a garnish
fresh fruit as a garnish
fresh mint as a garnish
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves.
- In another medium bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, and vanilla until well combined.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Whisk until batter is fully combined and smooth. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Fill a large-sized cast-iron skillet with 3 inches of canola oil. Heat the oil to a temperature of 375 degrees.
- Once the oil is heated, using a liquid measuring cup with a spout, slowly drizzle batter with thin circular and crisscrossing strokes. The more nooks and crannies you can create, the crispier the funnel cake. Fry each side until the edges are golden brown, and bubbles in the batter appear, about 90 seconds per side. Place cooked funnel cake on a cooling rack for 30 seconds. Repeat this process for the remaining batter.
- Transfer to serving plate, dust generously with powdered sugar and garnish with mint or fresh fruit.