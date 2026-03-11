Corned Beef and Cabbage Eggrolls with Mustard Dipping Sauce
Mustard Dipping Sauce
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
½ teaspoon garlic powder
Coleslaw Mix
1 ½ cups coleslaw mix
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
½ teaspoon granulated sugar
1 scallion, julienned and cut into 2-inch strips
kosher salt and black pepper to taste
Eggrolls
4-ounces shredded Swiss cheese
6 ounces thinly or shredded cooked corned beef brisket
8 egg rolls wrappers
canola oil for frying
1. Prepare the Dipping Sauce: In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, yellow mustard, rice vinegar, prepared horseradish, and garlic powder. Mix until smooth and refrigerate until ready to use.
2. Make the coleslaw: In a medium bowl, toss the coleslaw mix and scallion with the rice vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper.
3. Prepare the Frying Oil: Heat the oil in a cast iron skillet to medium high heat. You want to use enough oil to cover at least half of the egg roll.
4. Assemble the Eggroll: Lay an eggroll wrapper on a clean surface with one corner facing you. Place 1 tablespoon of shredded Swiss cheese, ¾ ounce of corned beef, and 2 tablespoons of the coleslaw mixture near the corner closest to you. Fold the corner over the filling, gently pushing it towards you to tighten the roll. Then fold in the sides and roll tightly, sealing the edges with a dab of water to secure the eggroll. Continue this process for the remaining egg rolls.
5. Fry the Eggrolls: Gently lower four eggrolls seam side down, one at a time, in the hot oil. When the edges turn golden brown, flip the eggrolls and cook until the other side also turns a golden brown. The eggroll turns brown very quickly. When cooked, place on a cooling rack and cook the remaining four eggrolls. Serve immediately with dipping sauce.