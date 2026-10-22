Clams, spinach, and baguette plated on a white plate sitting on a black composite round table

Creole Clams with Andouille
Creole Clams with Andouille & Blackened Aromatics
  • 12 middleneck clams, rinsed and scrubbed
  • 4 oz andouille sausage, sliced
  • 1/2 cup diced bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1/2 cup diced tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp blackening seasoning
  • 1/3 cup white wine
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1 cup chopped kale
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • Optional: parsley or scallions
Instructions
  1. Brown the andouille in a wide sauté pan over medium-high heat until rendered and crisp.
  2. Add bell pepper, onion, and celery. Season with blackening and cook 3–4 minutes until softened.
  3. Add tomatoes and cook 1 minute.
  4. Pour in the white wine and let it reduce for 15–20 seconds.
  5. Add the chicken broth and lemon juice; bring to a strong simmer.
  6. Add the clams, cover, and cook 4–6 minutes until all clams open.
  7. Turn off the heat, add the kale, and cover again. Let it steam in residual heat for 1 minute.
  8. Uncover and swirl in butter.
  9. Taste, adjust seasoning, and serve with garlic bread, or over rice or your favorite pasta.