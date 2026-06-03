Microwave Pizza Bowl
Ingredients
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ⅓ cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons pizza sauce
  • 2 generous tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 5-6 pepperonis
  • ½ teaspoon dried Italian herbs (basil or oregano will work)
  •  
  • Instructions
  • Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a microwavable bowl.
  • Add in the milk and oil then mix together. There might be some lumps but that is ok.
  • Spoon on the pizza sauce and spread it around the surface of the batter.
  • Sprinkle on the cheese, pepperoni, and dried herbs
  • Microwave for roughly 2 minutes or so, until it rises up and the toppings are bubbling.
  • Enjoy straight away!
     
    Microwavable Chocolate Lava Cake
  • 3 tablespoons (1½ oz/42 g) butter , melted
  • 1 large egg , at room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons whole milk
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ¼ teaspoon espresso powder
  • ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • ⅓ cup pieces of bittersweet chocolate
  • 2 tablespoons water , hot
 
Instructions
    
    In a medium soup bowl (12 fl oz/1 ½ cups capacity) add the butter, egg,     
    milk and vanilla extract and whisk until combined.
  • Sprinkle the chocolate pieces over the batter and drizzle with the hot water (don’t stir in).
  • Microwave on high for 1 minute 30 seconds, then check for doneness. Continue if needed at 10-second intervals, until the cake is set and there is no wet batter. Take care not to overcook, or it will not have a gooey center.
  • Let the cake rest for 1 minute, then top with a generous scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream . Enjoy immediately!