Microwave Pizza Bowl
Ingredients
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup milk
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons pizza sauce
- 2 generous tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese
- 5-6 pepperonis
- ½ teaspoon dried Italian herbs (basil or oregano will work)
- Instructions
- Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a microwavable bowl.
- Add in the milk and oil then mix together. There might be some lumps but that is ok.
- Spoon on the pizza sauce and spread it around the surface of the batter.
- Sprinkle on the cheese, pepperoni, and dried herbs
- Microwave for roughly 2 minutes or so, until it rises up and the toppings are bubbling.
- Enjoy straight away!Microwavable Chocolate Lava Cake
- 3 tablespoons (1½ oz/42 g) butter , melted
- 1 large egg , at room temperature
- 3 tablespoons whole milk
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ teaspoon espresso powder
- ⅛ teaspoon baking soda
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup pieces of bittersweet chocolate
- 2 tablespoons water , hot
Instructions
In a medium soup bowl (12 fl oz/1 ½ cups capacity) add the butter, egg,
milk and vanilla extract and whisk until combined.
- Sprinkle the chocolate pieces over the batter and drizzle with the hot water (don’t stir in).
- Microwave on high for 1 minute 30 seconds, then check for doneness. Continue if needed at 10-second intervals, until the cake is set and there is no wet batter. Take care not to overcook, or it will not have a gooey center.
- Let the cake rest for 1 minute, then top with a generous scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream . Enjoy immediately!