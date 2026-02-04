Baked Nachos Recipe

 
Ingredients:
  • 15-20 Corn tortillas
  • Minced Red Onion
  • Chopped Green Onion
  • ≈ 4oz cooked black beans
  • Pickled Jalapeños
  • Pickled Banana Peppers
  • 1 cup of shredded cheese (Mexican Style)
  • Queso Fresco
  • BBQ pulled chicken
  • Smoked Paprika
  • Sea Salt
  • Lime
  • Cooking Spray (Canola)
Directions:
  • Preheat oven to 375
  • Quarter tortillas
  • Spray baking sheet with layer of cooking spray
  • Line sheet with tortillas and spray top side
  • Salt lightly
  • Bake tortillas 10-15 minutes until they start to brown; remove chips and lightly season with smoked paprika or favorite barbecue rub
  • Repeat for remainder of tortillas
  • While tortillas bake, mince red and green onions
  • After all tortillas are done, let them cool for 10mins.
  • Line cast iron skillet (10-12") with layer of tortilla chips, then shredded cheese, then toppings (red and green onion, black beans, picked banana and jalapeño peppers, and bbq chicken) to desired amount.
  • Repeat with second layer of tortilla chips
  • Toss whole skillet into oven and turn up to 450 for 12 minutes.
  • Carefully remove skillet, it's HOT! Place on heat safe surface.
  • Top with crumbled queso fresco and squeeze of fresh lime juice.
  • Enjoy with a cold lager w/lime wedge or your beverage of choice! Cheers!