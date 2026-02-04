Baked Nachos Recipe
Ingredients:
- 15-20 Corn tortillas
- Minced Red Onion
- Chopped Green Onion
- ≈ 4oz cooked black beans
- Pickled Jalapeños
- Pickled Banana Peppers
- 1 cup of shredded cheese (Mexican Style)
- Queso Fresco
- BBQ pulled chicken
- Smoked Paprika
- Sea Salt
- Lime
- Cooking Spray (Canola)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375
- Quarter tortillas
- Spray baking sheet with layer of cooking spray
- Line sheet with tortillas and spray top side
- Salt lightly
- Bake tortillas 10-15 minutes until they start to brown; remove chips and lightly season with smoked paprika or favorite barbecue rub
- Repeat for remainder of tortillas
- While tortillas bake, mince red and green onions
- After all tortillas are done, let them cool for 10mins.
- Line cast iron skillet (10-12") with layer of tortilla chips, then shredded cheese, then toppings (red and green onion, black beans, picked banana and jalapeño peppers, and bbq chicken) to desired amount.
- Repeat with second layer of tortilla chips
- Toss whole skillet into oven and turn up to 450 for 12 minutes.
- Carefully remove skillet, it's HOT! Place on heat safe surface.
- Top with crumbled queso fresco and squeeze of fresh lime juice.
- Enjoy with a cold lager w/lime wedge or your beverage of choice! Cheers!