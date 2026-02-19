Corndog Recipe
Ingredients
3/4 cup yellow cornmeal
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 ½ teaspoons sugar
1 ½ teaspoons table salt
1 to 1 ½ teaspoons cayenne powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup buttermilk
2 large eggs
8 hotdogs
8 (8-inch bamboo skewers)
canola oil for frying
Mustard
Instructions
1. Whisk cornmeal, 1 cup flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt, cayenne pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder in a large bowl.
2. Whisk in buttermilk and eggs until fully incorporated.
3. Place remaining ½ cup flour on a plate.
4. Add enough oil to a large cast iron skillet to completely cover the hot dogs. Heat oil to medium-high heat (350 degrees).
5. Place an 8-inch bamboo skewer lengthwise into the hot dog. Leave enough room to support the hot dog and still have enough to hold in your hand.
5. Dredge hotdogs in flour and shake to remove any excess.
6. Transfer enough of the batter to cover the hot dog into a tall drinking glass. Working one at a time, dip the hot dog in the buttermilk batter and carefully place the corn dog in the hot oil. Repeat this process for the next 3 corn dogs, adding more batter into the glass as needed.
7. When the edges turn a golden-brown color, it is time to turn the corn dogs. Once they are done, place them on a cooling rack and repeat the process for the remaining 4 corndogs