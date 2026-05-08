Hunter's Pie Recipe
Ingredients:
1 medium to large onion
1 pound ground venison
1 ½ cups frozen peas & carrots (or veggie of your choice)
1 teaspoon of Better than Bullion
1 packet of brown gravy mix
1 cup of water
5-6 medium potatoes
1/3 cup of butter
Splash of milk
Salt & Pepper to taste
1 cup grated cheese
Heat pan with oil, and add onions until they begin to change color. Salt & pepper the onions. Add bullion. Add the venison and cook until brown. Add vegetables. Add gravy mix with water. Mix to desired consistency (thicker is better). Place in casserole dish and set aside. Peel, cut, and boil potatoes. Drain potatoes. Add butter and milk. Mash potatoes. Once meat and veggies have cooled and solidified, add thick layer of potatoes, and add a top layer of cheese. Place in 375 degree oven for 20 minutes or until bubbling. Let sit long enough to let settle and serve.