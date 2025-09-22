Punching Bag Chicken Recipe:
1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken (Cooked)
Place the whole chicken in a zip lock bag and punch, smash and grab until the meat falls off the bone.
Place de-boned chicken into a bowl.
Add 1/2 mayonnaise (More or less to taste)
Add 1 diced dill pickle and a few tablespoons of pickle juice. (I use Kosher Dill pickles but you can use any type of pickle you like.)
Add 1/4 cup diced red onions (Or white if you prefer)
And the secret ingredient you find near the salad dressings in the supermarket. "Salad Toppers". I like to use the cranberries and walnuts but again, pick out a salad topper that you think will work!
1 whole bag of salad toppers.
Mix thoroughly and serve as a sandwich, on crackers or right off the spoon!
Have fun! think of other items you can add. Any kind of nuts, fruit or vegetables.