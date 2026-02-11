Red Velvet Cheesecake Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 (15.25-0z.) box red velvet cake mix, plus ingredients called for on box
- 2 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
2 Tbsp. heavy cream
1 tsp. Pure vanilla extract
Directions:
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350º. Line a standard 12-cup muffin pan with liners. Prepare cake batter according to box directions. Divide batter among liners.
- Step 2Bake cupcakes until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely.
- Step 3Break 4 cupcakes into small crumbs. Reserve remaining cakes for another use.
- Step 4In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Add cream and vanilla and beat until stiff peaks form.
- Step 5Using a small cookie scoop, scoop cream cheese mixture and form into 1” balls. Arrange on a large parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze until cold, about 1 hour.
- Step 6Roll balls in red velvet cake crumbs until coated, then return to sheet. Refrigerate until ready to serve.