Red Velvet Cheesecake Bites
 
Ingredients: 
 
  • 1 (15.25-0z.) box red velvet cake mix, plus ingredients called for on box
    2 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened 
  • 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar

    2 Tbsp. heavy cream
1 tsp. Pure vanilla extract
 
Directions: 
 
  1. Step 1
    Preheat oven to 350º. Line a standard 12-cup muffin pan with liners. Prepare cake batter according to box directions. Divide batter among liners.
  2. Step 2
    Bake cupcakes until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely.
  3. Step 3
    Break 4 cupcakes into small crumbs. Reserve remaining cakes for another use.
  4. Step 4
    In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Add cream and vanilla and beat until stiff peaks form. 
  5. Step 5
    Using a small cookie scoop, scoop cream cheese mixture and form into 1” balls. Arrange on a large parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze until cold, about 1 hour.
  6. Step 6
    Roll balls in red velvet cake crumbs until coated, then return to sheet. Refrigerate until ready to serve.