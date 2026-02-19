Lemon Caper Salmon Recipe
1 Shallot
1 Lemon
1 tsp chicken base
1 Cup white wine
8 oz salted butter
2oz capers (rinsed)
1 Cup mashed potatoes
1 6-8oz portion of salmon
Salt and pepper
Additional Tbsp salted butter
6oz water
In a medium sauce pan combine the wine, chicken base, shallot, and lemon. Let this reduce over medium high heat until almost a syrup consistency. While reducing, cut butter into small cubes. When the reduction is done slowly add the butter a bit at a time stirring constantly. When you add the last bit of butter remove from heat. With a wire mesh strainer pass the lemon butter through to remove the shallot and lemon. Add the capers and store in a warm place until ready to use. For the salmon, set your oven to broil or its highest setting. Put the salmon on a small sheet pan and season with salt and pepper. Put a tablespoon of butter on top and pour the water in the pan to prevent the fish from burning on the bottom. Cook for about 8 minutes depending on the thickness of the piece. Take a cup of hot mashed potatoes and place them in the center of a plate and top with the broiled fish. Finish with the caper and lemon butter wine sauce. Enjoy!
Oyster Stew
2 Tbsp salted butter
1 1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream
Pinch of white pepper
8-12 Standard Oysters
Combine all ingredients except the oysters in a small sauce pan over medium heat. Let simmer until reduced a bit. Add oysters just to heat them through. Serve in a bowl with oyster crackers.