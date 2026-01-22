obster Mac & Cheese
4oz cooked lobster meat
1 Cup cooked macaroni
~4 mushrooms (depending on size)
4 Tbsp butter
4 Tbsp flour
2 Cups milk
1/2 Cup shredded Gruyère cheese
2 Tbsp Italian breadcrumbs
2 Tbsp Parmesan cheese
White truffle oil
Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the flour when the butter is melted to make a roux. When the roux is smooth and there are no lumps add the milk and bring to a simmer. Stirring constantly add the Gruyère until it is incorporated. Next add the mushrooms and lobster and stir occasionally for about four minutes. Toss the sauce in the macaroni and place in a small casserole dish or crock. Mix the breadcrumbs with the Parmesan and sprinkle on top of the mac and cheese. Brown under a broiler or in an oven set at 450. Keep a close eye on the topping as it will brown quickly. Drizzle with truffle oil and serve.