Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon over Mashed Sweet Potatoes
For the Glaze:
1/3 cup Maple Syrup
3 Tbsp Bourbon or Whiskey
1-2 Tbsp Soy Sauce
1-2 cloves Garlic minced
1 tsp Dijon Mustard
2 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar or Lemon Juice
Pinch on Salt & Pepper to taste
Combine above ingredients on medium heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes. Take the Salmon filet and pat dry to remove excess moisture. Season lightly with salt & pepper. Sear Salmon filet in a hot pan with 1 tsp of olive oil, skin side up for 3-4 minutes. Flip the salmon. Glaze and caramelize the filet by brushing or pouring the glaze onto the salmon. Cook additional 3 minutes to cook thoroughly and then flip to thicken and caramelize the sauce in the pan. Garnish with chopped parsley, green onion or lemon wedge.