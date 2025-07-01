Nourish Bowls:
🥗 Build Your Perfect Nourish Bowl! 🌱
Looking for an easy, delicious way to fuel your body? Try a Nourish Bowl! Just mix & match:
✅ Leafy Greens: spinach, kale, arugula...
✅ Protein: beans, lentils, tofu
✅ Veggies: peppers, broccoli, carrots
✅ Fiber-rich carbs: quinoa, sweet potato, berries
✅ Healthy fats: avocado, nuts, seeds
✅ Flavor toppers: herbs, salsa, lemon juice
It’s a simple, flexible way to eat healthy & stay full longer. 🥑🍋
✨ Ideas to try:
🌯 Burrito Bowl — romaine, peppers, sweet potato, black beans, salsa
🍋 Mediterranean Bowl — arugula, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas, quinoa, lemon
🥜 Asian Peanut Bowl — kale, carrots, edamame, brown rice, peanuts