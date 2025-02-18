Crab Mac & Cheese Recipe:
Pasta of your choice (I used shells)
1 stick of butter (I used Country Crock Plant Butter with Olive Oil)
1 can of Campbell's condensed broccoli cheese soup
Cheese of your choice (I used the Kraft Italian and Kraft Mexican, both "creamy melt")
2 cups of lump crab meat
1 can of sweet yellow corn
Milk
Salt
Pepper
Old Bay seasoning (I used Old Bay Hot)
1 canister of bread crumps
Prepare pasta as usual and drain
Add butter and stir until melted
Add soup
Add 1 soup can of milk, stir until blended
Add corn, drained
Add salt, pepper, and Old Bay to your taste
Fold in crab meat
Add cheese and melt thoroughly
Pour mac & cheese into lightly greased baking dish
Top with bread crumbs
Bake for 10-12 minutes at 375 degrees or until bread crumbs "toast"
Serve and enjoy!