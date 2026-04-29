Mom’s Potato Salad
Ingredients:
5 pounds Russett potatoes (about 9 medium), peeled and cut into thirds
kosher salt
4 celery stalks, chopped
1 large green pepper, seeded, stem removed, and chopped
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
1-pound thick bacon
4 large hard-boiled eggs
2 cups distilled white vinegar
2 cups chicken stock
1 cup and 1 tablespoon Hellmann’s mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Italian dressing
1. Place bacon in a large sauté pan and cook until bacon is crispy. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels. When the bacon has cooled, chop and set aside. Refrigerate the bacon drippings for future use.
2. Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water by at least 1 inch of
cold water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon salt,
reduce heat to medium, and simmer until the potatoes are tender (a pairing knife can be slipped into the center of the potatoes with very little resistance).
3. In the meantime, chop the celery, green pepper, and onions. Using a paper towel, squeeze the excess liquid out of the vegetables. Set aside.
4. Using a microwavable bowl, microwave the vinegar and chicken stock
combined for 3 minutes.
5. When the potatoes are done, place the hot potatoes in a large bowl that contains the hot vinegar and chicken stock. Using a sharp knife, cut the potatoes into various sizes for 1 minute. Drain the potatoes in a stainless-steel mesh colander. Transfer potatoes go a large, clean bowl.
6. Add the chopped celery, green pepper, sweet onions, bacon, and eggs to the potatoes.
7. In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise and Italian dressing and add to the potato salad. Thoroughly mix dressing into the salad.
8. Season with salt, remember potatoes need a lot salt.
9. Refrigerate until ready to serve.